MT. PLEASANT — On Highway 117 between Spring City and Mt. Pleasant and Mile Markers 10 and 11, a narrow dirt road turns east at 1550 North. An enchanting new sign there marks the way to Willow Rise Garden and the Fairy Garden Shop.
Lovingly created by owner Chaz Hathaway and his family, the new garden center has been nine months in the making. The Fairy Garden shop is a tiny structure made from glass and branches.
Inside the shop the shelves are filled with gifts, fairy crafts, dioramas, and yarn dolls some of which were created by Hathaway’s children. A wide variety of packaged seeds can also be found there, with a selection that focuses on plants with wellness or healing properties.
The small courtyard around the shop is surrounded by a rustic branch fence, also made by the family’s loving hands. The courtyard has an intriguing variety of plants that are hearty to the area. First or second year potted grape vines are affordable. Unique species like serviceberry do better than other berry species in this area, and gardeners will be happy to find serviceberry and other unique plants here.
Newly emerging pumpkin plants have their own dedicated space, and Hathaway is pleased that the Willow Rise Garden Pumpkin Patch will be showcasing an impressive variety of exotic pumpkins by summer’s end. The holiday season will bring new magic to Willow Rise Garden and The Fairy Garden Shop. Be sure to visit the shop for seasonal delights any time of the year.
The shop is open seven days a week, all hours, and you can pay with the honor system box in the Fairy Garden Shop. Deposit cash or checks into the wooden box, or even pay by logging onto Paypal@willowrise.com. For card transactions climb the stairs to the house and you can greet the owners.