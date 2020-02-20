Send-off celebration for Taylor Palmer, MSCOT, set Feb. 21

FOUNTAIN GREEN — Taylor Palmer, Miss Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen (MSCOT), is ready to represent Sanpete County at the Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen Competition. A traditional “send-off” celebration, planned in Palmer’s honor, will be held Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m., at the Fountain Green Dance Hall, 60 South State, Fountain Green.
The Miss Sanpete County Board invites the community to attend this special night and help celebrate a young lady who is representing and serving Sanpete County with enthusiasm and devotion.
“Taylor is a phenomenal young woman. She is talented and articulate, and has been quite dedicated to prepare for this level of competition,” said Abby Ivory, Miss Sanpete County Director.
“This celebration gives our community a chance to come and see Taylor perform each phase of competition she will compete in at the state level,” said Ivory.
Palmer will be competing along with 40 other contestants on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29, in Provo, for the job of Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen and over $150,000 in college assistance and opportunities.
Palmer wowed the judges last August during the county competition with her talent of juggling. It was not something that is typically seen on stage at this type of competition, her performance entertained the judges and ultimately, won them over with this unique talent.
In addition to performing her juggling routine during the send-off, Palmer will also perform her fitness routine, discuss her platform and demonstrate her communication skills during an on-stage interview.
The Miss Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen is part of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen organization, which encourages positive achievement in young women between 13 and 17 years of age, to nurture and build scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living and community involvement.
Upon the completion of her year of service for Sanpete County, Palmer will receive a scholarship which can be used to further her education at the collegiate level.