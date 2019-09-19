September considered most dangerous month to drive

SEATTLE, WA — September is the most dangerous month to drive with an average of 1.15 fatal crashes per 100 million vehicle miles traveled from 2007 to 2017. Additionally, Utah drivers are rated as the #9 worst drivers in the nation, according to a 2018 QuoteWizard study. Note: For Utah, this is an improvement because in 2016, Utah drivers were ranked as the #1 worst in the nation.
For September travel plans it is wise to be aware of the safety issues for the areas or communities planned for visiting.
Here are some key findings from the study:
1.) From 2011-2015, Labor Day weekend averaged 375 road fatalities nationwide, with a total of 1,878 fatalities over that time period;
2.) 38.5 percent of those fatalities were due to alcohol impairment;
3.) August had 32,678 total fatalities, the most of any month from 2007 to 2017;
4.) The safest month to drive in was March with 2,686 driving fatalities in 2017, which is an average of .97 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles driven in the last ten years.
To view how September compares to the other driving months, check out our report here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/most-dangerous-months-to-drive.