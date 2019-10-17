Serious accident injures three near Mt. Pleasant

A 2013 Ford Escape, driven by Eric Fossum, with passenger Claudia Fossum, both of Fairview, was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Armando Tinoco, of Midvale, on the evening of Oct. 11, south of Mt. Pleasant on Highway 89. The Fossums were both seriously injured and life-flighted to Utah Valley Hospital. Tinoco was transported to Sanpete Valley Hospital and has been charged with DUI. (Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)