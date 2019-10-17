Serious accident injures three near Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT — Armando Tinoco, 26, Midvale, driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, was traveling southbound on US-89 at approximately Mile Marker 275, about one and-a-half miles south of Mt. Pleasant on the evening of Oct. 11
Eric Fossum, 76, who was driving a 2013 Ford Escape with passenger, Claudia Fossum, 73, both of Fairview, were traveling northbound at the same location.
Tinoco, in the pickup, was traveling above the posted speed limit attempting to pass the vehicle in front of him when he lost control and went off the right shoulder, according to the incident report provided by Utah Highway Patrol.
Tinoco then over corrected causing his pickup to spin counter clockwise crossing the southbound lane and into the northbound lane. The pickup crossed the northbound lane in front of the Fossum’s Ford Escape.
Fossum was unable to stop and hit the pickup. The front end of Fossum’s Escape impacted the passenger side cab of the Silverado pickup. The impact from Fossum’s car caused the frame and cab of the Chevrolet Silverado to separate.
The frame of the pickup came to rest upside down on the right shoulder facing southwest. While the cab of the pickup came to rest directly in front of the frame, right side up facing northeast.
The impact caused Fossum’s vehicle to spin clockwise approximately 100 degrees and come to rest facing southeast in the northbound lane.
A witness stated that the Chevrolet Silverado was right behind her and was attempting to pass her and at the last minute decided not to and went off the road to the right.
Armando Tinoco suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to Sanpete Valley Hospital. He has been charged with driving under the influence (DUI).
Eric and Claudia Fossum both suffered incapacitating injuries, were extricated from their vehicle and flown via helicopter to Utah valley hospital.