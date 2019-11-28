Seventh annual Nativity Festival set Dec. 7-9

EPHRAIM—Plan now to attend the seventh annual Nativity Festival Christmas celebration to be held Dec. 7-9, in the social hall, at the Ephraim Co-op, 96 North Main Street. Nativities will be on display Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., then Sunday thru Monday, Dec. 8-9, from 4-8 p.m. Admission is free.
The celebration will feature a collection of traditional and non-tradition Nativities from all around the world. Live entertainment is available on Sunday and Monday.
All those who attend the celebration get to vote for their favorite nativity display. The display receiving the most votes will receive a $50 gift certificate from the Ephraim Co-op. Last year’s winner was Kathy Jenkins and her rubber ducky nativity.
Anyone interested in displaying a nativity at the celebration or those with questions are encouraged to contact Phyllis Thompson (435) 851-4937 or Dale Rae (435) 340-1559. All nativities for display need to be brought in on Friday, Dec. 6, during store hours.