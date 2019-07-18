Sidwell named FV Pioneer Days grand marshal

FAIRVIEW — Kenna Sidwell has been named as grand marshal for the Pioneer Days celebration in Fairview. She will be leading the Mammoth Parade at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 24, on State Street.
About Sidwell
Kenna Le Sidwell is the youngest daughter of Leon and Sandra Sidwell and has lived in Fairview all her life. She loves Fairview and its residents and is looking forward to leading the parade.
Many people know Sidwell through her work at Terrel’s Market. She has been an employee at the grocery store for 24 years. She is extremely loyal to the store and its customers. She can often be found in the freezer section stocking shelves or helping patrons find needed items.
Sidwell’s pride and joy is her garden. She looks forward each summer to growing fresh vegetables for her family and loves to show off her bounty to her sisters, many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
She is very sociable and loves serving people. She often works on craft projects or crochets blankets to give to those in need. Each week, Sidwell attends events with the Sanpete Community Training Center where she works with intellectually disabled individuals to improve independence, build skills and create social opportunities.
Being a part of this group has given her the opportunity to participate in the Special Olympics and competition groups where she has won numerous medals in bowling and bocce tournaments while championing ability not disability.
Sidwell’s biggest wish in this life is that everyone would be kind and caring toward each other. She hates injustice and works tirelessly to serve her community and family.
She helps when she can and works to make sure that those around her share in her gifts. Her unconditional love and service show us what being part of a close-knit community is all about.
Sidwell loves living in Fairview. She says it is a beautiful place and one of the best cities, full of special, friendly people. She feels it is a special honor to be chosen as grand marshal for the Pioneer Day Parade.