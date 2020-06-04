RICHFIELD — Six County Association of Governments has launched an Emergency Business Assistance Grant Program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal of the program is to assist businesses located in Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Sevier, and Wayne County that have been negatively affected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding for the program has been provided through the Utah State Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG). CDBG received additional funding to address the COVID-19 pandemic through the recently passed CARES Act.
Typical grant amounts awarded to successful applicants will be $10,000 to $15,000 with a grant maximum of $60,000.
Grant funds may be used for working capital, payroll, rent, utilities, or other expenses that a business may have. Applications are now being accepted, with the first funding considerations taking place after June 5th.
Applications will then continue to be taken until available funds are spent.
For additional information, contact Zach Leavitt at 435-893-0737 or zleavitt@sixcounty.com.
To apply for funding, go to http://sixcounty.com.