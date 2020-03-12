RICHFIELD— North Sanpete (NS) Sterling Scholars traveled to Richfield High School to compete in the Central Utah Sterling Scholar competition held March 3. This year, North Sanpete had another impressive showing with six of their Sterling Scholars placing.
The students sat nervously bouncing their feet as they waited for the judges to call them into their interviews. Years of hard work had culminated to this moment and the students were looking forward to sharing their hours of service and accomplishments with the judges.
Every year Sterling Scholars are chosen after a rigorous application process. Besides having high American College Testing (ACT) scores and an outstanding grade point average (GPA), these students must complete service and activities in the category for which they are applying.
After applying, teachers and faculty vote on who they believe will be the best representation for North Sanpete in each category. There are 15 categories in total, and the best of the best are chosen for each one.
After being chosen, the Sterling Scholars continue to search out opportunities for service as they build a portfolio of accomplishments for the judges to review. The final step is the interview process.
Each student contestant will meet with three judges who will interview them and then determine a winner in each category. Several high school students from the Central Utah region compete in each category.
Two runners-up and one winner will be announced per category. Besides building an impressive resume, winners and runners-up are offered scholarships and money that can be used to apply to whichever college they wish to attend.
For the past seven years, North Sanpete has had an outstanding showing at the Sterling Scholar competition usually beating out all other schools in the number of students who have placed.
Winners
This year, two NS scholars won in their chosen categories while four NS scholars were chosen as runner-ups. Mayzie Talbot and Addelyn Brotherson are this year’s Sterling Scholar winners.
Mayzie Talbot
Talbot was the winner for the English category. She is not only the editor of the North Sanpete High School newspaper, but she is also the HOBY Utah alumna and received the Leadership for Service Presidential Award.
Addelyn Brotherson
Brotherson was announced as the winner in the dance category. Among her accomplishments, she was crowned as Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen in 2017 and helped drive her high school drill team to two runner-up finishes at state.
Runner-ups
The runner-ups this year are Savannah Ence, in business; Orange Peel, in science; Adrian Lemus, in mathematics; and Isabel Wright, in speech and drama.
Savannah Ence
Ence is a runner-up in business and marketing education. She has been a member of Future Business Leaders of America for four years and helped start a drug prevention club called the BOMB (Bringing Out My Best) Squad at the high school.
Orange Peel
Peel is a runner-up in the science category. He is also the National Honor Society vice president and received a 30 on his ACT.
Adrian Lemus
Lemus is a runner-up in the mathematics category. He has competed in several math competitions and scored a 35 on the math portion of the ACT. He is also an accomplished wrestler and will compete in the NHSCA National Tournament.
Isabel Wright
Wright is a runner-up in the speech and drama category. She has competed in Shakespeare competitions and placed at region as well as served on the drama council for three years.
North Sanpete Sterling Scholar Advisors Ben Cox and Jori Turpin were pleased with another successful year.
“Each year I’m blown away at the amount of dedication and drive these students have,” Turpin said, “Watching them interview and demonstrate how well-spoken they are on top of all the service they do in their community makes me excited for the future, it’s in good hands.”