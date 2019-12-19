Sixth District Court welcomes new senior judge

MANTI—The Sixth District Court located in Sanpete County has a new judge. Darold “Dar” Butcher was sworn in Dec. 11 by Sanpete County Justice Court Judge John R. Cox at the Sanpete County Courthouse in Manti.
Judge Butcher has been certified by the administrative office of the courts for appointment as an active senior judge. The Utah Supreme Court has also certified his appointment to serve Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2022.
Judge Butcher was first appointed as a justice court judge in Feb. 2009 and served as Grantsville Third District Justice Court Judge for over five years. He was then appointed as an active senior judge for two terms.
He has presided over West Valley, Cottonwood Heights, Tooele, Stockton and Murray Justice Courts, filling if for the respective courts when judges were in conflict or absent.
Judge Butcher was born and raised in Salt Lake City. He married his high school sweetheart, Francine Pollock, and they have four children, 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Butcher served four years in the U.S. Navy and graduated from Utah State University. In 1987, he was involved in an U.S. Army helicopter crash.
Judge Butcher and his wife moved to Mt. Pleasant from Grantsville this last July. It has always been his dream to live in the Sanpete valley, where his great-grandparents helped settle Mt. Pleasant. He is looking forward to serving the citizens of Sanpete County.