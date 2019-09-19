Skyline Drive road closures in effect due to road work

PRICE — Manti-La Sal National Forest has begun the task of improving roads to accommodate the Black Timber Sale. On Sept. 9, road crews began replacing culverts on Skyline Drive and are closing the sections of Skyline Drive where they are working, then re-opening them when they are safe for travel.
The closure applies to 22 miles of road between the intersection of Skyline Drive and State Route 29 (the Orangeville to Ephraim Road), to the gravel turnaround on the ridge between Seeley and Staker Canyons.
Closed areas will be opened during non-working hours, including at noon and on weekends. Closed sections will be clearly signed. Specifically, the sections of the road will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Nov. 30, unless work is finished before then.
To read the Forest Service order, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd661891.pdf.
For more information, visit Sanpete Ranger District Office, 540 North Main Street, Ephraim, open Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call (435) 283-4151.