What does a business do in these times of the Coronavirus pandemic, when they don’t have a drive up window? Improvise of course. Skyline Pharmacy, 1 West Main, Mt. Pleasant, has done exactly that by offering special services to their customers.
The pharmacy has set up a system that involves curbside service for medications as well as a plethora of other items in the store available for purchase.
To reduce wait times, customers may call (435) 462-2434 to order their prescriptions and pay for them over the phone. Secondly, customers are asked to wait for a text message before coming to pick up their order. Upon arrival, customers stay in their vehicle and call the pharmacy and they will deliver curbside or in the parking lot.
If someone doesn’t have a mobile phone, they can enter the store long enough to order then return to their car and wait for their order to be delivered to them.
Besides the curbside service, the pharmacy also offers no contract delivery, mail and home delivery of medications.
Emily Kuchenmeister, pharmacist, said, “We are here to serve our customers in the best way we can. If anyone wants to purchase other items, such as a puzzle, we can make that happen too. We are all practicing safe distancing and wearing protective masks to protect our customers and us.”
Robert Ault, a customer who happened to be waiting for his prescription said, “They give really good service.”
Current business hours are Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Curbside service is just one way for businesses to continue to serve their customers in these challenging times.