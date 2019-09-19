EPHRAIM — Snow College is celebrating Homecoming this week and students are engaged in special activities each day. The events on Saturday, Sept. 21, include two soccer games, the homecoming parade, tailgate social and the big football game against Iowa Central Community College.
Everyone is encouraged to come out and support and participate in the events. Recommended wear is blue and orange.
First up that day will be men’s soccer at 11 a.m., followed by women’s at 1 p.m., then at 4:30 p.m., the annual Homecoming Parade will take place on Ephraim Main Street. The tailgate social will be from 5-7 p.m., on the Football practice field.
The Homecoming football game against Iowa Central begins in Badger Stadium at 7 p.m.