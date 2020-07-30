EPHRAIM-Snow College has confirmed two individuals in the college community have tested positive for COVID-19. Both are students on the Ephraim campus; as of July 17, one is recovering and isolating at home outside of the county, and one is isolating and recovering in an off-campus apartment complex.
In order to protect their privacy, no other information about these individuals will be provided.
“We hope for a quick recovery for the students impacted by this virus. We want to reassure our college and surrounding communities that we are committed to best practices as we work to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Snow College President Brad Cook. “Our Emergency Operation Committee has reviewed several departmental plans, and supervisors continue to work with employees on implementation details as we prepare for students’ return next month. While these first cases may cause concern to some, we remain confident in our practices and processes that have been established to keep our students, employees, and guests safe and healthy.”
When an individual tests positive for COVID-19, the local health department works with the individual, through contact tracing, to identify those who may be at risk of infection. Learn more about how Central Utah Health Department handles cases at centralutahpublichealth.org.
The health and safety of the entire Badger community is a priority at Snow College. Though these are the first confirmed cases involving members of the Snow College campus community, the college has been planning and preparing for the first case for several weeks and acknowledges there will likely be additional cases in the coming days and weeks as the number of cases across the state continues to increase.
The college has outlined a stabilization and response plan on its webpage. Recently released guidelines for Fall Semester, including practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, limiting gatherings, and using prevention hygiene, are addressed in detail at snow.edu/ready.