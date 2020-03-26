EPHRAIM, UT– Snow College announces the upcoming, temporary closure of the Horne Activity Center, located at 350 East Center Street, Ephraim. This closure includes the swimming pool, racquetball, both gyms and the dance studio. In addition, the fitness center located in the Bergeson Athletic Center.
Concerns about the COVID-19 virus and renovations to the facility will cause unavailability throughout the summer, effective now – Aug. 21, 2020.
The facility will not be available to the public, with the possible exception of the college’s commencement ceremony on May 2. Summer youth groups may also utilize parts of the building throughout the closure.
Construction crews will be on-site installing a new floor and bleachers in the main gym and updating aspects of the swimming pool area.
Inconvenienced patrons with annual passes may contact the Athletic Department at (435)-283-7039 to extend the expiration date of their current pass.
Non-college guests are discouraged from visiting campuses. Should there be a need to come to one of the campuses, please call prior to arriving to make appropriate arrangements.
In an effort to assist the students and employees in staying healthy, the college is asking employees and student to self-report travel outside of Utah upon return.
The information gathered in the travel forms will help the college understand where the employees and students have been and evaluate emerging trend-lines.
