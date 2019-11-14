Snow College’s 17th president inaugurated

EPHRAIM — The 17th President of Snow College Bradley J. Cook was officially presented during ceremonies held Nov. 7 in the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts at Snow College, Ephraim.
With all possible pomp and circumstance Bradley J. Cook and his wife, Jen, were welcomed to Snow College. Several speakers addressed the crowd of special guests, well-wishers and students.
Music during the event was provided by the Snow College Chamber Orchestra, Cadence Chamber Choir and A Cappella Choir under the direction of Dr. Brent Smith and Dr. Michael Huff.
The Manti National Guard Unit Battery B, 145th Field Artillery, presented and posted the colors, U.S. and Utah State flags.
Greetings for the president were given by Student Body President Ben Scheffner, Faculty Senate President Larry Smith, friend and former Snow College President Michael T. Benson and Snow College Alumni Lt. Governor Spencer J. Cox.
State of Utah Board of Regents Vice Chair Nina Barnes gave President Cook the presidential charge after which Snow College Board of Trustees Chair Leslie Keisel did the presentation of office symbols. Jen Cook then spoke in response.
Sam Cook followed with a touching introduction of his father and turned the podium over to President Cook who was quick to point out that this inauguration is not about himself, it’s about Snow College.
Cook made the point that the theme is “Reimagine.” Meaning to reimagine the future because Snow dwells on possibilities. He asked, “What comes next?” Then reminded everyone that this year is the 131st anniversary of Snow College so he has spent the last 131 days seeking feedback regarding the college.
He thanked and noted several special attendees to the inauguration for their significant donations to support the programs and foundations of Snow College.
He said there are five facts to be shared about Snow. 1.) At Snow, the students are put first priority. 2.) There is a strong effort in place to keep Snow relevant and affordable. 3.) Snow is blessed with engaged faculty and staff working together. 4.) The college features incredible depth full of stories to be told. 5.) It would be hard to replicate the Snow experience.
Having shared those five facts, Cook then shared five plans for the future to begin immediately.
1.) New student retention efforts that work for student success. He said he had hoped to announce a $3.5 million scholarship program to help students, but over $4 million had already been raised. So the new campaign goal is $5 million to help students with scholarships.
While speaking about significant donations to the college, he stated that the Badger Football Stadium will now be renamed to the Terry Foote Badger Stadium due to a large contribution by Terry Foote.
2.) A significant number of college students are what would be considered “non-traditional” working adult students. The college will provide better access with enhanced online classes available for adult students.
3.) Cook announced that the college would provide better offers of programs under the typical bachelors program. He called them, not white collar or blue collar programs, but new collar programs that will include apprenticeships.
There is a huge demand for digital skills and coding curriculum. Because of the demand, the college has teamed up with a Silicon Valley organization to offer the skills necessary to fill the demands of those jobs.
4.) Because of the typical drift of student graduates leaving rural areas after graduation, the college will offer help to keep rural students where they were planted.
This rural development problem will require help and a new facility will be built to be known as The Center for Rural Studies and Community Development.
5.) Cook pointed out that during a recent survey, it was found that a significant number of students expect to start their own businesses and will invent something.
To help with that, Snow will adopt the entrepreneurial mindset. The college will tap into its employees and staff to help entrepreneurs by establishing the Grit Center for Entrepreneurs.
During his closing remarks, Cook asked that everyone consider the three Rs, Remember the Past, Rejoice the Present and Reimagine the Future.
He also announced that with the passing of the annual Mormon Miracle Pageant there will be a new event to be known as the Mormon Pioneer Heritage Festival to take place here in the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area.