Snow inauguration of 17th president set Nov. 7

EPHRAIM — Snow College will formally welcome President Bradley J. Cook as the 17th President during an investiture ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., in Jorgensen Hall, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 300 East Center, Ephraim. The ceremony is open to the public with a reception afterwards in the lobby.
Nina Barnes, vice chair of the State Board of Regents will give the official charge to the president and several speakers – representing various constituencies – will offer a greeting to the president.
Scheduled to speak are Student Body President Ben Scheffner; Faculty Senate President Larry Smith; former Snow College President and friend Michael Benson; and Lt. Governor and Snow College Alumnus Spencer J. Cox.
Students from the Horne School of Music will provide several musical numbers and President and Mrs. Cook will both address the audience.
President Cook was selected in January as the president after a comprehensive national search and assumed his duties on May 17.
In honor of the college’s 131 years of operation, President Cook has conducted a 131 day listening tour where he has met with faculty, staff, students, community members, legislators and stakeholders.
President Cook has asked employees and others to remember the past, realize the future and reimage the future. That word, “Reimagine,” has been chosen as the inauguration theme.
About Dr. Cook
Dr. Bradley J. Cook is the president of Snow College and professor of history. He is an alum of Snow and a native of central Utah. Prior to his current position he served for 10 years as provost and executive vice president at Southern Utah University (SUU).
While at SUU he worked to elevate the college’s academic reputation as a premier public regional university and advanced an ambitious agenda of internationalizing the university.
With 25 years of executive administrative experience in higher education, he has also served as president of the Abu Dhabi Women’s College in the United Arab Emirates, vice president for academic affairs at Utah Valley State College (UVSC), and vice president for college relations also at UVSC (now Utah Valley University).
As a student, Dr. Cook completed with honors a bachelor’s and master’s degree at Stanford University, where he also started as a cornerback for Stanford’s football team. As a Rotary Ambassadorial Fellow, he received a doctoral degree in Middle East Studies from the University of Oxford in Great Britain.
He is also the author of the book, Classical Foundations of Islamic Educational Thought, published by Brigham Young University Press. He has special research interests in Islamic educational theory, comparative religion and international and comparative education.
Dr. Cook is active in his academic field, maintaining a consistent research and publication agenda. His publications can be found in a wide variety of academic journals.
About Snow College
Snow College, founded in 1888 by Utah pioneers, is a two-year college with campuses located in Ephraim and Richfield, Utah. Serving more than 5,000 students, the college has been nationally recognized for its student success rates, affordable cost-for-value, involvement opportunities, and exceptional teaching.
Learn more online at www.snow.edu.