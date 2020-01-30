Spanish dancing at Casino Star Theatre set Feb. 6

GUNNISON — The Tablado Dance Company, Salt Lake City, will be featured in a colorful, energetic program of singing, dancing and clapping, interwoven with the distinctive rhythms and techniques of Flamenco guitar on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m., at the Casino Star Theatre, 78 South Main, Gunnison. Admission is by suggested donation for the concert.
Tablado Dance Company shares Flamenco—the distinctive dance, guitar and singing of southern Spain—with audiences in Salt Lake City and surrounding communities.
The group has been featured at the Utah Arts Festival, Monday Nights in Liberty Park, and Excellence Concerts at the Gallivan Center, among others.
Prior to the event, the dance company is offering a free afternoon workshop for an overview of Flamenco traditions, including lessons in footwork and arm movements, some guitar fingering methods and some history of this warm, energetic region of Spain.
The free workshop will be held at 3:30 p.m., at Gunnison Valley Middle School, 271 East 600 South, Gunnison.
Advance tickets for the evening concert are available at Rasmussen’s Ace Hardware and G.I.C. in Gunnison and KopyKatz Printing in Ephraim.
For additional information, call Diana at (435) 979-2798. For videos and photos of prior performances, visit their website: www.tabladodance.com, or on YouTube at : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3KTXjX4gvU, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mewwNqr9ymA, or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Es7LmBhRFNs.