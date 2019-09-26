Special sculpture unveiled at WA Studio Arts

MT. PLEASANT — Aidann Rayner created a metal sculpture which was unveiled Sept. 21 in front of the Wasatch Academy (WA) Studio Arts Building, 90 South State, Mt. Pleasant; as a reminder of his twin brother, Dylan Rayner.
During the special unveiling ceremony, WA Head of School Joseph Loftin explained that Dylan Rayner was a memorable past student who was involved as a winter sports athlete, top soccer player and was actively engaged in associating with students at the academy.
“Dylan was a unifier,” said Loftin, “He brought people together and was an active leader for good on the campus. He graduated in 2010, but tragically passed away five years ago.”
Loftin related that, “Dylan’s father, Steve Rayner, was board president at WA at the time when Dylan passed, and I have desired to seek some type of memorial to commemorate Dylan.”
Dylan’s twin brother, Aidann, did not attend WA but has become an artist by using Dylan’s equipment to build metal sculptures. Aidann was asked to build a sculpture to represent his brother’s many qualities of being a leader, guardian and protector at Wasatch Academy. The sculpture is now on display for all to see and appreciate.