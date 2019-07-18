Spencer Cox celebrates birthday, raises nearly $10,000 for refugees

SALT LAKE CITY — Instead of raising money for his gubernatorial campaign, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox used his 44th birthday to raise funds and awareness for refugees in Utah. In total, $9,332 was raised for the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to invest in local refugee services.
“This is what makes Utah so unique and why our state continues to enjoy widespread success,” said Spencer Cox. “Government wasn’t designed to solve every problem; it was designed on the premise that business, non-profit and faith-based organizations would lead out to improve communities. Tonight, we did that.”
The event, held at Cotopaxi on Friday night, brought an estimated 200 Utahns together to support local refugee services. The Spice Kitchen, a business incubator that encourages refugee culinary entrepreneurs, catered the event. All proceeds will be used in Utah by the IRC to assist refugees with emergency housing, domestic violence services, female and child healthcare and economic empowerment training.
“I’ve never seen a political campaign seek to make a difference like Spencer Cox continues to do,” said Davis Smith, founder and CEO of Cotopaxi. “Rather than use this opportunity to raise money for his success, he’s actively finding ways to unite our state toward helping others. Our company’s motto is ‘Do Good’, and no one embodies this better than Spencer.”
Since launching his campaign for Governor in May, Lt. Gov. Cox has made service a priority. To date, Cox has participated in more than a dozen projects across the state during his tour of all 248 Utah cities and towns, including making phone calls to military veterans, restoring historic churches and even repairing potholes.
“Abby and I are doing this to make a difference. We’re tired of politics of old, and hope that we can set a new standard for how campaigns should be run,” said the Lt. Governor.