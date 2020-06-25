MANTI—The Manti Freedom Festival will be held on Saturday, July 4, with activities for all ages throughout the day. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Home for the 4th.”
The schedule of events is as follows:
7 a.m.: 5K Family Fun Run/Walk. Registration is at 6:30 a.m. and is $10 (T-shirt included). The run begins at the Manti City Park, 200 N. 300 West. For more information, contact Cassie Goold at 435-851-6387.
9 a.m.: Family Bike Ride. Meet at the Northwest Pavilion, decorate bikes and ride with family and friends. Supplies will be provided. Contact Dallas and KariLyn Cox, 435-951-0065, for more information.
11 a.m.: Horseshoe Tournament in the northwest corner of the Manti City Park. For more information, contact Melissa Cox at 435-851-0887.
4 p.m.: Tennis Tournament. Sign up at 3:30 p.m. at the Manti High School tennis courts. For more information, contact Darren Dyreng at 435-851-1451.
5 p.m.: Homerun Derby at the new Manti City ball complex. For more information, contact Vern Jensen at 435-851-2634.
At dusk: Music and fireworks. The fireworks will be launched from the fairgrounds. Tune in to KLGL 94.5 The Eagle for coordinating music.