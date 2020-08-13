SPRING CITY—The Horseshoe Irrigation Company announced that water restrictions are in effect and change often.
According to the release the city pond keeps going dry, causing the system to be shut off for days at a time due to overuse. They ask that water users please use the water use calculator located on the HorseshoeIrrigation.Com website, under “Shareholders”.
Shareholders are reminded that no open hoses are allowed, and there is no saving water for more than three days. When the system is shut off users need to start from scratch. Violators are subject to a fine of $150.00. Repeat violators will not be allowed to water for at least the rest of the season.
Anyone with questions may call 435-851-5047.