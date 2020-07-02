SPRING CITY—The Spring City Pioneer Day Committee has announced a Main Street light pole decorating contest to help celebrate Pioneer Day.
Residents are invited to select a street light pole on Main Street and note the number on it. (If there is no number, someone has already reserved that pole.)
Next, call Christi McGriff at 435-813-8180 or email her at christimcgriff@gmail.com to have your name assigned to that streetlight.
Participants may then decorate their light pole anytime between now and July 15. Decorations should be removed by July 31.
Each street light has an electrical outlet at the top. Those wrapping lights around the pole should be sure to wrap with the plug at the top.
Judging will be done July 24. First, second and third places will receive prizes. Winners will be announced on the Spring City Facebook page.