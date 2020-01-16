SPRING CITY — Six students from Spring City Elementary received Awards of Excellence during the Reflections Contest this year. Students include: Ereshay Williams, literature; Calliope Robinett, photo; Katelyn Allan, photo; Easton Allan, photo; Kayla Holyoak, 3-D art; and Matea Straw, 3-D Art. These students will go on to the state competition in April.
The school also had six students receive Awards of Merit that include: Nathaniel Raynor, Jill Hinckley, and Tyce Walker, literature; Zoey Robinett, photo; Opal Webb, 3-D Art; and Emma Evans, 2-D art.