SPRING CITY—The elementary school in Spring City held its Annual White Ribbon Week from Jan. 27-31.
White Ribbon Week is a positive school program that helps children make healthy media and technology choices. Each day of the week, students learned a new principle about online behavior. This learning was reinforced through discussions and fun activities.
Mondav: “I will use technology to show kindness and respect to everyone.” They wrote a kind text message on a paper phone and gave it to another student.
Tuesday: “I will give priority to real life relationships.” They wrote their favorite real life activity on a pendant which was then hung on the wall.
Wednesday: “I will choose healthy activities to handle stress and boredom.” Yoga, coloring and a puzzle were activities they did during lunch recess.
Thursday: “I will choose to balance my day.” Students did a balancing obstacle course during lunch recess that included balance beams, river rocks and balancing a ball on a spoon.
Friday: “I will remember that not everything online is real.” Students played beanbag tic-tac-toe during lunch recess.
Students earned tickets during the week and these were placed in a drawing. Each class had one winner that received a box game to take home and play with their family. Two students received gift cards to take their family swimming and one student received a bowling gift certificate.