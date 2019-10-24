SPRING CITY — A ribbon cutting ceremony held last Friday, Oct. 11, officially opened the new classrooms at Spring City Elementary School for student use.
Officials attending the ceremony were Sam Ray, North Sanpete School Board superintendent; Stacey Goble, North Sanpete School Board member, who represents Spring City; John Thomas, Spring City Elementary principal; Randy Shelley assistant superintendent, Chalyece Shelley, Special Education director; Craig Paulsen. Spring City, general contractor of Paulsen Construction, along with Aaron Hooper, project manager.
These classrooms will replace the decades old portable classrooms, so now all North Sanpete students will have a permanent classroom.