SPRING CITY—Residents of Spring City and visitors alike joined in a celebration of 2020’s Pioneer Day with the city’s first “drive by” parade on July 24.
This new idea for a parade was conceived of as most other Pioneer Day celebration activities were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spring City’s Citizen of the Year, Vanoy Hansen, was the grand marshal and led the parade in a decorated side-by-side accompanied by his wife Evon.
While dozens of spectators lined Main Street in cars parked facing the street, a colorful assortment of vehicles followed the grand marshal along the parade route. A float with the Spring City Royalty was followed by a small but enthusiastic line of tractors, a model T, the Mabey family towing a boatload of kids, several four-wheelers and even the Fairview City Royalty, all shimmering with decorations of red, blue and silver.
A handcart pushed by two women wearing masks was a testament to the social distancing struggles the community is dealing with due to the pandemic.
Mayor Cynthia DeGrey and her husband Paul on their amazing three-wheeler, complete with flags, shimmering star wreaths and music, made a great showing. Spring City’s firefighters had all their vehicles out: the brush truck, the water tender and, of course, the engine itself, which is always a crowd pleaser with sirens blasting.
The ambulance crew drove their rig and, last but surely not least, came the town police.
The winning entries in the Spring City Drive-By Parade were: first place, Vanoy Hansen Family; second place, Steve Mabey Family; and third place, Jhan and Tracy Miller.
This awesome little parade (with no candy throwing) was a great testimony to the resilience, creativity and spirit of the people of Spring City.
Earlier this month, Spring City residents applied to adopt a light pole to decorate for the Pioneer Day celebration. Nineteen poles were decorated along Main Street, and it was pretty obvious that lots of time and effort went into the decorations that lined the parade route.
Indeed, the entire Sanpete Valley and all of Utah has had to reinvent life and find new ways to celebrate holidays amid the social distancing mandate due to COVID-19. As old traditions change, maybe some new traditions will hold on and become part of the county’s future as its residents move past this pandemic and into a new normal – hopefully sooner rather than later.