Spring City Pioneer Days set July 20-24

SPRING CITY — Pioneer Days in Spring City will be held Saturday, July 20 thru Wednesday, July 24. Most events are held at Spring City Park, 100 East 50 South.
Attendees will enjoy a concert, gospel music revival, street dancing, fireman’s breakfast, fun run, mammoth parade, kids baking contest, sidewalk chalk art, water slide, lunch, entertainment, bicycle rodeo, baby contest, face painting, pioneer games, water follies, Itty Bitty contest, Saga of Spring City and a movie in the park.
Itty Bitty Spring City
The Itty Bitty Spring City contest is a new addition to this year’s events. To participate in this fun contest the object is to identify the structure shown in a picture; but the picture will only zero in on one object of the structure. Pick up entry information at City Hall, 45 South 100 East or Post Office, 24 North Main.
The pictures all come from Spring City’s historic Main Street and could include an object on homes, buildings, businesses, fences or anything on the east or west side of Main Street from 500 North to 400 South. All the spots can be viewed from the sidewalk or city right-of-way, so respect all homeowners and do not enter their private property.
Entries must be completed and submitted to Cynthia DeGrey by 5 p.m., July 20. The winner will be announced at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, and a cash prize awarded.
For more information, call (435) 469-1328.
Saturday, July 20
Pioneer Days, Spring City style, kicks off at 7 p.m., at the city park, with a concert featuring “Fiddle Express.” Best bring a chair to rest in while enjoying the evening.
Sunday, July 21
All locals and visitors are welcome to enjoy some music during the Old Time Gospel Music Revival, 7 p.m., in the Spring City Bowery, 100 East 50 South. Folks will need to bring own chairs.
Tuesday, July 22
From 8-11 p.m., the annual Family Street Dance will take place on Main Street. Royalty Mobile DJ will provide the music. Sponsored by “The Sanpete Cares Coalition.”
Wednesday, July 24
Utah’s Pioneer Day festivities in Spring City will begin with a Fun Run/Walk at 7 a.m., starting at the park. The run will include a walker division and a children’s one mile run. T-shirts may be available to those who register. For more information, call Elizabeth at (435) 851-9801 or Cynthia at (435) 469-1328.
From 7-9 a.m., the Fireman’s Breakfast will be available for the hungry.
Be sure to check out the Main Street Museum, 46 North Main, which will be open from 9 a.m.-12 noon, or stroll down with chairs to Main Street where the annual Mammoth Parade will begin at 10 a.m. No parking is allowed on Main Street.
After the parade there will be fun and games in the park for all ages and various vendors and food available for purchase.
At 11 a.m., all entries for the Kids Baking Contest are to be submitted for judging in the ballroom at the Spring City Community Center, 45 South 100 East. This contest is for those ages 14 and under, having baked goods in three categories; cakes, cookies and candy. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m. For more information, call Lorene Clark at (435) 262-1746.
Also at 11 a.m., a Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest and Corn Hole Tournament will be held. There will be three age groups. There is no registration fee for those ages 3-6 or 7-12. Those who are 13-17 will have a fee. To register, call Selicia at (435) 469-0075.
During the fun and games, from 11-3 p.m., the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) Museum, will be open, located within the Spring City Community Center, 45 South 100 East. It is normally open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information about the museums, call Carla Nelson (940) 224-0857 or Kaye Watson (435) 462-2211.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., activities including an 18 ft. water slide, obstacle course and bounce house will be available for fun.
12 noon, brings lunch in the park and musical entertainment on stage.
A Bicycle Rodeo will be held at 1 p.m. for all kids. Remember to bring helmets to participate. There will be free popsicles for everyone.
At 2 p.m., a Baby Contest will be held at the bowery for three age groups; 0-6 months, 7-12 month and 13-24 month olds. For more information, call Elizabeth at (435) 851-9801.
Also at 2 p.m., there will be a Duck Pond with prizes; Face Painting by the Spring City royalty; a Treasure Hunt for money at the volleyball court for those ages 10 and under; Pioneer Games and a Watermelon Bust.
Water Follies will be held at 3:30 p.m., with water relay games and lots of fun. Plan to get wet. There will also be a Tug-A-War.
At 6:30 p.m., the “Citizen of the Year” will be announced along with the winner of the Itty Bitty Spring City contest.
Then, later in the evening, at 7 p.m., will be the presentation of the Saga of Spring City in the city park. Bring chairs. It will be followed by a movie in the park sponsored by “The Sanpete Cares Coalition”.