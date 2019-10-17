Spring City sets second season of concert series

SPRING CITY—The second season of concert series is scheduled to begin with a concert given by the Snow College Choir under the direction of Dr. Michael Huff at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, in the Spring City Community Center ballroom, 45 South 100 East.
Other concerts planned include advanced piano students in recital on Nov. 22; tenor Brian Stucki and some of his students on Feb. 14; and the Young Artists Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Jack Ashton, in April, the exact date yet to be determined.
The concert series was originally established to earn money toward a piano for the ballroom. However, a year ago, the Bastien Foundation graciously gave the city a piano for the ballroom. As a result, the concerts are generally free, except for the February concert which is a fundraiser for the piano’s maintenance.