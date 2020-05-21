SPRING CITY — Friends of Historic Spring City will host the annual Spring City Heritage Day, on Saturday, May 23.
Due to COVID-19, the customary day of home tours and art sales in charming historic Spring City cannot be held. Instead, a fun virtual event has been planned that will include a wonderful Art Squared auction, virtual 3D home tours and a few live-streamed musical performances and guided home tours.
Spring City leads the way in historic preservation and restoration in Utah. The entire town was designated a national historic district in the late 1970s, and since that time, over 60 local, historic structures have been lovingly restored. Spring City, today, is widely considered the best preserved example of a 19th Century Pioneer village in the entire country.
This preservation includes the beautiful Old Spring City School, which, after nearly 40 years of persistent effort, was completed in 2017. The building is now known as the Spring City Community Center (SCCC), and has become the crowning jewel of Spring City’s restoration efforts.
A virtual 3D tour will be available of the Old School, by referring to social media sites such as Facebook: Friends of Historic Spring City or on the web atfriendsofhistoricspringcity.org.
The annual “Art Squared” silent auction will be held online, with many previews of the art on Facebook and Instagram: @freindsofhistoricspringcity accounts. Patrons will be able to bid online for one-foot square paintings by well-known Spring City artists, including M’Lisa Paulsen, Cassandria Parsons, Lee Bennion, Susan Gallacher, Kathleen Peterson, Lynn Farrar, Ken Baxter, and others. Additional works by these, and other well-known Utah artists, will also be on sale at friendsofhistoricsrpingcity.org.
Spring City is just off Highway 89, between Mt. Pleasant and Ephraim. As pandemic precautions allow, come for a visit, take a leisurely walk while viewing wonderfully preserved pioneer architecture, visit the Spring City Arts Gallery and eat at wonderful local restaurants.
The local Daughters of Utah Pioneers chapter has several guides for sale with information on historic structures available at their museum located on Main Street.
For more information contact Ann Stucki (812) 345-3928, annstucki@yahoo.com.