SS offices close, services only available via phone or online

BALTIMORE, MD — All local Social Security Administration (SSA) offices have closed to the public for in-person service. This decision protects the population SSA serves, older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions, and SSA employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, SSA is still able to provide critical services.
SSA secure and convenient online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone.
The SSA is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local governments, and other experts to monitor COVID-19 and will let the public know when the SSA can resume in-person service.
If you need help from Social Security:
• First, use the SSAs secure and convenient online services available at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices.
Users can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and much more – from anywhere and from any personal devices.
The SSA also has a wealth of information to answer most Social Security questions online, without having to speak with a representative in person or by phone. Visit the online Frequently Asked Questions at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.
• Those who cannot conduct their Social Security business online, are encouraged to check the online field office locator, found online at https://secure.ssa.gov/ICON/main.jsp, for specific information about how to directly contact a local office.
The local office will be able to provide critical services to help persons apply for benefits, answer their questions, and provide other services over the phone.
• Those who already have an in-office appointment scheduled will receive a call to handle their appointment over the phone instead. If a hearing has been scheduled, the SSA will call to discuss alternatives for continuing with the hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing.
Be aware that the SSA call may come from a PRIVATE number and not from a U.S. Government phone. But remember that SSA employees will not threaten or ask for any form of payment.
• Those who cannot complete their Social Security business online, are encouraged to call the National 800 Number at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).
The SSA National 800 Number has many automated service options that can be used without waiting to speak with a telephone representative. A list of automated telephone services is available online at www.socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact/phone.html.