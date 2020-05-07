SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert announced a new initiative, “A Mask for Every Utahn,” that will provide a mask to each resident who requests one, free of charge.
Herbert and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox announced the program Tuesday. “A Mask for Every Utahn” is a public-private partnership that provides free masks to Utah residents who don’t have one.
The program began as a means to help Utah residents better abide by health recommendations. The Center for Disease Control encourages people to practice social distancing and wear masks to help slow the spread.
“We want to do everything we can as we work together as a state to combat COVID-19,” Herbert said in a statement. “Wearing a mask when we are out in public may not be convenient, but it can help slow the spread of the virus. Let’s all do our part in stopping the spread and helping to protect those around us.”
The state will provide one mask to each Utah resident who needs one with a limit of six masks per residential address upon request. Priority is given to essential employees returning to work and vulnerable populations, such as residents over the age of 65 years old or those who are considered immunocompromised.
The program is in conjunction with the Utah Manufacturers Association and Cotopaxi. The state purchased 2 million face masks through an arrangement with both organizations.
The Utah Manufacturers Association has coordinated an effort to produce 1.5 million masks with the help of several manufacturers from throughout the state. The remaining 500,000 masks will be provided by Cotopaxi, and all masks will be made in the state of Utah.
The state of Utah received funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to purchase the masks. The order also employed over 200 Utah residents who keep local manufacturers open, according to a press release by the Utah Governor’s Office.
According to the press release, “Wearing a mask in public will be the new norm, at least until we have a vaccine for COVID-19, to help protect health and foster economic recovery.”
Some masks are ready to ship, but officials are asking residents to expect about three weeks for masks to arrive at the specified location.
Officials are also asking residents who already have access to masks to avoid requesting one through the program due to the significant demand. Likewise, residents should not request multiple masks to use in the future or to give or sell to others.
State officials are also hoping to partner with nonprofit organizations to supply masks to underserved populations. Interested nonprofit organizations and stores can contact Utah officials via email at masks@utah.gov.
Residents can request masks online by filling out a short survey at https://coronavirus.utah.gov/mask.