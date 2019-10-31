State water rights engineer, director announces retirement

SALT LAKE CITY — Kent L. Jones, P.E., the current state engineer and director of the Utah Division of Water Rights, has announced that he will retire from public service Nov. 16. Jones has spent almost 39 years with the division.
The governor appoints and the Utah Legislature approves the position of state engineer. Efforts are underway to identify and consider potential candidates.
Jones began his career with the division in 1981. While with the division, he has served in various roles, including assistant regional engineer for Utah Lake/Jordan River, regional engineer for the Weber River and West Desert, directing engineer for appropriations and title, and many more.
Jones was initially appointed state engineer by Gov. Jon Huntsman in 2009, and then reappointed to two additional four-year terms by Gov. Gary R. Herbert.
“I appreciate Kent’s commitment and years of dedication and service to the state of Utah,” said Gov. Herbert. “His leadership has played a vital role in the state’s ability to solve complex water challenges and our ability to administer the appropriation and distribution of Utah’s water.”
As state engineer, Jones has represented the state and division through 11 legislative sessions and has been involved in a significant number of water right bills and adopted legislation. He has served as a technical advisor to the Utah Water Task Force and on the governor’s water strategy team.