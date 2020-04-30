MT. PLEASANT — After weeks of staying home to stay safe, Utah citizens are ready to head outdoors, particularly with the warm weather this week. On April 17, state parks In Utah reopened to visitors.
As of this writing, only parks in Summit and Willard counties remained closed. Utah’s Department of Natural Resources has a “State Parks” blog that is updated regularly with information on park services.
Before heading out there are a few things to consider:
Day use passes for state parks may be prepaid online. On April 18, Utah announced the day-use prepay option to help limit contact with gate entrance staff. Each state park has links to their online pre-pay option posted on their individual park webpages at stateparks.utah.gov.
After purchasing the day-pass, visitors can either print their receipt or show a digital copy to gate staff at the state park in order to gain entry.
Visitor centers and campgrounds (including cabins and yurts) remain closed in many state parks. Check the state parks website and click on “Covid 19 Updates” for current information.
Utah’s lakes, streams and reservoirs are prime fishing spots for both avid anglers and weekend warriors alike. This year Free Fishing Day is on Saturday, June 6, no license is required. Everyone in Utah can fish for free that day, but remember that all of the state’s other fishing laws and rules still apply. A fishing guide book can be downloaded at https://wildlife.utah.gov/guidebooks/2020_fishing_guidebook.pdf, or picked up wherever fishing licenses are sold.
Remember the sunscreen! Even the spring sun can cause a sunburn, and cool breezes or temperatures give outdoors enthusiasts a false sense of the potential for sunburn. Stay hydrated.
Practice boating safety. Boaters should ensure their vessels are registered and insured correctly. Also, there are rules of operation and required equipment to have aboard. Utah Law requires all boats have at least one wearable U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket for each person on board. For a list of “Ten Things You Need To Know Before You Boat” go to https://stateparks.utah.gov/activities/boating/boating-laws-rules.