WALES — The strongman competition during Welsh Days held June 29, in Wales, presented a new competitor, the first-ever female, challenging all of the male strength and tradition of past events.
This year, 16 people registered to compete for the prizes and trophies. One of them was a female, Rebecca Rowley, a professional power-lifter and lifting coach at Utah Iron, a powerlifting facility in Spanish Fork. Although she did not win the event, she did earn more points than some of the men.
According to Matt Roberts, who oversees the event, Rowley was the first female competitor in the Strongman event. Each competitor earns points for their performance during each of the strength testing challenges. Based on the points she earned, she placed about seventh out of the 16 registered participants.
Roberts reported that Rowley was considered a crowd favorite and drew the attention of all in attendance.
This year’s champion Strongman Competition winner is Connor Gordon. Second place went to Nolan Clawson, with Ben Hansen taking third.
Those who registered to compete were John Halaeua, American Fork; Adam Hamblin, Wales; Brent Hamblin, Wales; Denton Gull, Wales; Alex Pecora, Wales; Taft Allen, Wales; Tucker Allen, Chester; Trent Keele, West Valley City; James Peterson, Manti; Jeremy Foisy, Richfield; Nolan Clawson, Wales; Tristan Fell, Cedar City; Connor Gordon, South Jordan; Rebecca Rowley, Spanish Fork; Danny Hansen, Fountain Green; and Ben Hansen, Fountain Green.