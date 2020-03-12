Styler announces candidacy for Utah State Senate District 24

DELTA — Mike Styler, a life-long Millard County resident and former executive director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), has announced his candidacy for District 24 of the Utah State Senate. The seat is currently held by Ralph Okerlund, who is retiring.
“Our children and grandchildren have benefited from our rural schools and growing up on the farm. LuAnn and I want more rural kids to be able to find jobs and stay close to the hometowns they grew up in, but those chances are diminishing,” Styler says.
“We fear rural Utah is losing its voice as the Wasatch Front booms and provides jobs, but also suffers from overcrowding, poor air quality and lack of room for growth.”
“I believe we can move some of those jobs to rural Utah,” he says, “where we have the space, clean air, water and workforce to be successful and to help rural families thrive.”
Styler first entered public service at the age of 30 when he became a Millard County Commissioner. Since that time he has served in the Utah House of Representatives, where he chaired the Natural Resources Appropriations Committee, and served on the Executive Appropriations Committee.
Most recently Styler served as executive director of Utah’s Department of Natural Resources. He retired last June after serving in that capacity for 14 years.
While devoting much of his time to public service, Styler continues to farm his 400 acre Oasis, Utah farm, which has been in the family since they helped settle the area in the 1880s. He also continued to teach U.S. History to eighth grade students until he was appointed executive director at DNR.
Styler values Utah’s natural resources, especially those found throughout District 24. With Ralph Okerlund retiring, Mike is committed to maintaining the strong and vocal leadership rural Utah has come to appreciate from Senator Okerlund.
“It’s important that we protect our access to public land, our water rights, extraction of energy and minerals, and our agricultural endeavors. I have the record to do just that,” Styler said.
“In addition to my position at DNR, I have traveled throughout rural Utah where I’ve championed active improvement of our watersheds and grazing. I feel strongly about these issues, and the good people of District 24, and I am excited at the prospect of representing rural Utah in the state senate.”
Styler will not be gathering signatures, but will rely on state delegates and the Republican Caucus process to earn his place on the ballot. He would appreciate public support in standing up for rural Utah.