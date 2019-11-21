‘Sub for Santa’, ‘Toys for Tots’ need help

MANTI—Each year Sub for Santa and Toys for Tots help nearly 350 families and 1,000 children in Sanpete County to celebrate Christmas.
Residents can help by volunteering, donating money or donating unwrapped new toys, blankets or other new items at drop off locations throughout the county.
Kids especially like blankets, remote control vehicles, baby dolls, Lego type toys and MP3 players for teens.
For those who want to apply for assistance and pickup of items will be held one day only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Sanpete County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, Manti. Be sure to bring documentation that the child lives in Sanpete County.
Toy drop off and application locations include:
Ephraim: Walmart, Tractor Supply, Papa Murphy’s
Fairview: Chevron Station
Fountain Green: Fountain Green Store
Gunnison: Gunnison Market, Ace Hardware
Moroni: Silver Eagle, Utah Heritage Credit Union, Ag Strand Hardware Store
Mt. Pleasant: Horseshoe Mountain Home Center, Terrel’s Market, Cache Valley Bank
Spring City: Spring City Hall, Old Watering Hole.
Address to mail monetary donations is Sub 4 Santa, PO Box 302, Mt. Pleasant, UT 84647.
For more information, call Kay Jensen at (435) 835-8171.