SVH implements new visitor restriction policy

MT. PLEASANT — Intermountain Healthcare’s Sanpete Valley Hospital (SVH) has implemented new visitor restrictions to ensure the safety of the hospital’s patients, caregivers, and community.
The following restrictions are effective immediately:
1.) If you are sick, please do not visit or accompany a patient to the hospital;
2.) Do not enter the hospital facility except to seek care for yourself;
3.) Only two visitors or companions of a patient may visit at a time in the hospital, no visitors or companions under the age of 18;
4.) There will be no hospital visitors allowed to patients who have confirmed or possibly have COVID-19 (novel coronavirus);
5.) Please wash your hands or use alcohol sanitizer every time before and after leaving a patient room, exam room and the hospital facility.
Speak with a nurse or receptionist about exceptions and special circumstances.
Visitors or companions to someone who is sick and at the hospital will need to check in first. Greeters will ask you if you yourself have been sick. If you are sick and not seeking care for yourself, you will be asked to not enter the hospital. Please talk to the greeter if there is a special circumstance, and it will be considered on a case by case basis.
If you are healthy and over the age of 18, the greeters will still require you to use hand sanitizer on or before entering. Please make arrangements for your young children to not accompany you to the hospital, either to visit someone or if you are sick yourself, while these restrictions are in place.
Visiting restrictions will be re-evaluated once it’s determined that the level of risk has changed.
“We ask that everyone be helpful, calm and supportive of these important precautions at our hospitals. The reason we are taking these extra precautions is in an effort to try and keep the number of people that could catch COVID-19 as low as possible,” said Aaron Wood, CEO Sanpete Valley Hospital.
Intermountain Healthcare is working closely with health departments across the state and the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to slow down the number of people sick.
“Studies have clearly shown that one effective way to do this is to create social distancing, which means limiting the exposure to others as much as possible, which is why we are limiting visitors and trying to ensure limited exposure to sick people,” said Kristina Skinner, Sanpete Valley Hospital Infections Preventionist.
“Another significant way is to ensure clean hands. It’s the reason why hand hygiene is so critical,” Skinner said.
“COVID-19 can have a significant effect on those already sick or our elderly, just like the flu. And like the flu, we are going to do what we can to prevent its spread. We care very deeply about ensuring your safety, protection, health and wellness. Please support these visitor restrictions and encourage those you know to do the same,” says Derek Hooper, Sanpete Valley Hospital Emergency Management Coordinator and Shared Leader.
As a reminder, people are asked to please call ahead before coming into an Intermountain facility for care, including all clinics. If you have any of the following symptoms of COVID-19 or criteria of COVID-19: fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath; recent close contact with a COVID-19 patient, or travel to an area where it is active.
Please call Intermountain Health Answers if you have general questions around COVID-19 or are experiencing mild symptoms, or feel you need screening, call Intermountain Health Answers anytime, at (844) 442-5224.
For the most accurate and latest information regarding COVID-19, please go to http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/. You can also get many questions by visiting the Utah Health Department website at https://coronavirus.utah.gov/.
You can call the Utah Coronavirus information line at (800) 456-7707 or Intermountain Health Answers at (844) 501-6600 with questions like: how to protect yourself, travel recommendations, local health department resources, and more.