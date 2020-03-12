SVH recognized as a 2020 top 100 critical access hospital

MT. PLEASANT– Intermountain Sanpete Valley Hospital (SVH), in Mt. Pleasant, has been named one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, for the second-year running.
Regarded as one of the industry’s most significant designations of performance excellence, the annual Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals award is based upon the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX® from iVantage Health Analytics.
“This achievement is a reflection of our constant commitment to provide quality healthcare to our community. Our caregivers provide exceptional care and dedication to our community, which allows them to stay closer to home for their healthcare needs.” Aaron Wood, CEO, Intermountain Sanpete Valley Hospital.
Based entirely on publicly available data, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Now in its tenth year, the INDEX leverages 50 rural-indicators across eight pillars of hospital strength to determine an overall score for each hospital.
The eight pillars are inpatient market share, outpatient market share, cost, charge, quality, outcomes, patient perspective and financial stability. Hospitals recognized as Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all rural and community hospitals nationally.
“The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers haven’t lost touch with their mission and are committed to delivering better quality better outcomes and better patient satisfaction,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
The list of this year’s Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals, as well as the 2020 INDEX methodology, can be found online at www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals.
To learn more about The Chartis Center for Rural Health or to speak with someone regarding the INDEX and the 2019 Top 100, please email Billy Balfour at wbalfour@ivantagehealth.com.
About SVH
Sanpete Valley Hospital is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare for Sanpete County including general surgery, imaging, respiratory, sleep studies, lab services, OBGYN, as well as technology-driven telehealth services such as tele oncology, to help patients stay close to home for their care.
A Level Four Trauma-Designated, Critical Access Hospital, Sanpete Valley Hospital has recently been presented with the Innovation Award for Rural Health, recognized by the National Rural Health Resource Center for the hospital’s behavioral/mental health efforts and 2019 and 2020 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital.
Sanpete Valley Hospital is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a Utah-based not-for-profit healthcare system. For more information, visit www.SanpeteHospital.org.