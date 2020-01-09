Tarzan swings into North Sanpete High Jan. 8-11

MT. PLEASANT — Performed all over the world and considered a household name, Tarzan has come to Sanpete County. Produced by the award winning North Sanpete High School Drama Department, this outstanding musical will be performed Wednesday thru Saturday, Jan. 8-11, at 7 p.m., at North Sanpete High School, 390 East 700 South, Mt. Pleasant. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.
Following the widely known plot of the Walt Disney Animation Studios 1999 film of the same name, Tarzan has touched the hearts of many.
Follow the cast and crew as they present the story of Tarzan who, once an outsider, finds a family in the most unlikely of places. Throw in a dash of romance and a whole lot of comedy, and this show becomes impossible to turn away from.
Director Alex Barlow describes the play as a “surprisingly moving piece about finding family in unexpected places.” He believes it to be a performance catered to all by being, “a good mix of energy that includes upbeat fun but also strong emotional moments that everyone can connect to in some way.”
Many members of the school and community have come together to portray this story and their efforts have definitely made an impact, with Sarah Anderson as choreographer and Dr. Lara Billings directing the music and over 60 students between cast and crew.
“This show in many ways, has made me a kinder person” says Isa Wright, who plays Kala, Tarzan’s “adopted” gorilla mother. “I hope that the audience can feel the same love and passion for the show that we have.”