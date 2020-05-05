SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Emergency crews in Utah rescued two teenagers after they were trapped in a massive rock slide, authorities said.
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said the teens from Gunnison were driving on a road northeast of Salina when the rock slide occurred Sunday night, KUTV-TV reports.
The passenger was partially trapped and the vehicle had to be cut open for first responders to free him.
The passenger was transported to Gunnison Valley Hospital and the driver was flown by medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.
Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.
Several campers were stranded behind the rock slide and needed to find means of returning home after walking around the slide.
The road about 97 miles south of Provo was temporarily closed until it could be assessed and cleared, authorities said.