28th Annual Lace Days returns to Fairview Museum

FAIRVIEW — The 28th annual Fairview Lace Days will be held Monday through Wednesday, July 15-17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in cooperation with the Academy, Beehive and Sanpete Lacers at the Fairview Museum of History and Art, 84 North 100 East.
This year it will be a “Lace in” so interested participants are encouraged to come and bring handwork they are currently working on or try a “taste” of bobbin lace. There will be a few mini classes on spangling and bobbin painting also.
This is an opportunity to learn about the different types of lace and the tools used to make it. There will be demonstrations, information and Snowgoose will be this year’s vendor and will have all sorts of supplies, materials and tools of the trade for sale.
Visitors are welcome to come and watch the lacers at work on all kinds of lace. Participants are not required to register, but it will help the organizers to prepare for Lace Days.
To register or for additional information, contact Fairview Museum of History and Art, 435-427-9216; Alice Wakefield at (801) 374-0043 or alicewake@gmail.com; or Nancy MacKay at (435) 427-9408 or email: ncmackay@cut.net.