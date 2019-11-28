34th Street Miracle to be retold Dec. 4-7

EPHRAIM— The heartwarming holiday classic, “Miracle on 34th Street” is set to be retold in the tradition of a live 1940s era radio broadcast on stage Dec. 4-7, at 7:30 p.m., in the Kim Christison Theater, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 300 East Center, Ephraim. Tickets available online at www.snow.edu/academics/fineart/ or call (435) 283-7478.
Adapted from the 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast by Lance Arthur Smith, under the direction of David Patterson, with original songs and arrangements by Jon Lorenz, the studio audience filters in and an announcer welcomes everyone to the KSDMT radio station’s evening program.
When a department store Santa claims he’s the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court. Watch the miracle unfold when the belief of a little girl makes all the difference in the ‘miracle.’
Staged with live Foley effects and a score of favorite holiday carols, Miracle on 34th Street is a beloved musical that will melt even the most cynical of hearts.