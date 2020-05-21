The Gardener's Corner

Based on the time in which we live, it would not only be wise but a great investment in construction of a vegetable garden. Repeatedly during the past eight or more weeks, many experts have warned that in the immediate future we are headed for a serious shortage of food. I believe it is time to take their advice seriously and start preparing for that eventuality.
There are many wonderful and nutritious vegetables that can be planted and stored. I will discuss some of them later in this article, but for now I want to talk about gardens. Generally the soil dictates the type of garden that you should plant.
Since this article is intended for this county, I recommend that you build a “Grow Bed.” It is easy to build and can produce a wonderful crop of vegetables this year. Obviously a grow bed can be built out of wood, metal, old tractor tires, or concrete blocks.
For the best results, I recommend a concrete block grow bed four feet wide and 12 feet long. Why concrete? For several important reasons: first it will last lots longer than a wooden bed, second the concrete holds the heat and releases it in the evening, and lastly in can be easily moved if necessary. (I suggest you check KSL Classifieds and local newspapers for used blocks).
The block bed will provide you with the ability to protect your crop from birds, deer, rabbits and other animals as well as the weather. (See attached drawing) All the other grow beds work and will also provide you with very desirable vegetables, but for my money I still recommend the concrete block method.
You start by deciding where you want to build your grow bed. For the best results, it should be facing south and the bed running east to west. That way it will receive the greatest amount of sunshine.
Next, lay out your blocks (it will require 24 blocks, three on the ends and eight on the sides (See attached drawing). After you have leveled the blocks, dig out approximately 6-8 inches of dirt in the bottom and then lay pieces of damp cardboard on the bottom and then fill in with old logs, limbs, boards, wood chips, etc. (See attached drawing) Leave about six-eight inches for the dirt.
The cardboard, logs, limbs, wood chips, etc. will, within three-to-four years provide beautiful compost and most importantly a home for the greatest friend of the gardener – the worm.
For best result, I recommend you borrow or rent a cement mixer. Start by shoveling eight shovels of the dirt you dugout, eight shovels of sand and eight-10 shovels of compost and four shovels of aged cow or chicken manure. Thoroughly mix together and then dump it in the grow bed. Continue doing this until your grow bed is full.
This will provide you with an incredible soil that will grow any vegetable – this year and many years thereafter. It makes weeding very quick and easy, provides the healthiest and very best vegetables possible.
Now buy or make seven, 24 inch long ½” rebar stakes. Place as shown on drawing. Next place ten feet long ½” PVC pipe over each of the ½” rebar stakes, thus forming a half loop over your grow bed. Now place a ½” by approximately 4’ PVC pipe over the rebar. Screw each of the loops into the PVC pipe that runs underneath the loops. (See attached drawing)
This completed, you now cut a piece of six mil plastic and lay it over the loops (it will be approximately 12’ x 12’) and secure it with the clips illustrated on drawing. I recommend using the “Tufflite” which will last for at least eight years. You now have a weather and animal proof grow bed, for about $125. It will probably outlast all of us. Because of the importance of composting I intend to write an article on that subject next time.
There are a variety of vegetables, some can be stored for up to six to eight months, others you need to eat within a few days. It is probably wise to plant both. I suggest you plant 2/3 of vegetables that can be stored and 1/3 to eat as they ripen.
The best vegetables for storage are squash, pumpkins, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, turnips, and Jerusalem Artichokes. All others should be eaten when ripe. A great system for storing your vegetables is the one used by our pioneers.
The pioneers simply dug a trench (size is dependent on quantity of vegetables to be stored) four feet wide and from 5-8 feet long and 4 feet deep. Place some limbs on the bottom and then add 6 to 8 inches of leaves or straw. Then add a layer of vegetable and another layer of leaves or straw and continue this until about six inches from the top of the trench is reached, then cover it with six to eight inches of leaves or straw. Place a wood cover over the top, then lay canvas on top of that and cover with leaves and straw and then cover with dirt.
I have done this for the past three years and have taken the vegetables out on the 4th of March. To this date I have only lost four squash. If necessary, the trench could be open as often as you like during the winter months. Monetary cost for a trench is zero.