The gardener's corner

Because many people are now preparing to start planting their gardens, I decided to skip to gardening and sometime later to return to the discussion of fruit trees.
What does the above title have to do with gardening? I believe that a gardener can become a master gardener by using worms, cardboard or newspapers, composting and Mycorrhizal. For that reason I want to introduce you to the value of these four amazing products.
Worms
These lowly little creatures are probably the most valuable tool available to gardeners, however most gardeners have no idea of their value or use. Their addition to your garden will make a great difference in your plants.
It has been said that: “They are the most productive soil system known to man.” In fact earth worms may be the most important in the success of a garden. Some people even call earthworms ‘Natures First Gardener’. Earth worms act like tiny plows when they live in a garden.
As earthworms move through the soil of a garden they make tunnels. Just plowing these tunnels allow air and water to get to the plants. Without access to air and water plants would not grow well.
There are four types of earthworms that you will likely run into: night crawlers, manure worms, garden worms and red worms. All are valuable. As earthworms live in the soil, they eat organic matter, such as dead leaves, grass clipping and even dirt. After they digest their unique meal, earthworms produce excrement that helps enrich the soil.
Their waste is called castings. When found on top of the soil they help gardens grow because of its rich in phosphorous, calcium, nitrogen and magnesium. These are all important nutrients that help garden plants grow and stay healthy.” (Wonderapolis – Wonders of the Day #195 – found on internet)
There are several computer sites where worms can be bought. Like most living things they need to be provided with water and food if they are to grow and make your garden more productive. The purchase of earthworms are one of the better investments a gardener can make.
Cardboard, newspapers
Almost always available and free, cardboard can make a big difference in your garden. Here are several uses that can be made of cardboard/newspapers. First as a feed for your earthworms. To use them in your grow box simply shred or tear up the cardboard/newspaper, soak them in water and then liberally spread them in your grow box or garden.
If you are building a new grow box I suggest you place the cardboard in the bottom and then thoroughly soak it and place compost/soil on it. With this done you can now carefully spread your earthworms, add more compost, the cardboard and kitchen garden scraps.
If you plan to build your garden or grow box over weeds or a lawn the cardboard, earthworms and natural process will turn the cardboard to beautiful compost and most importantly you didn’t have to spend your time digging out the grass or weeds.
An example of what I plan to do this year is plant a large squash and corn patch. I will simple lay the cardboard over the field, thoroughly soak it and then place lots of compost, some earthworms and cover them with compost and some fertilizer.
I will poke a hole through the compost and cardboard then place my squash and corn seeds or plants. I believe this will provide a wonderful and healthy crop of both corn and squash. This year try using cardboard/newspaper in your garden.
Composting
Because of the complications of composting, I intend to make this entry short and later do a complete article on this subject. The first thing you need to do is decide what kind of bin/container you want. You can build one out old pallets, cattle fence wire, concrete blocks or a used 50 gallon barrel.
Whichever one you decide on locate it close to your garden area. Start your composting by placing some sticks in the bottom and then alternate between dried leaves, grass or weeds (they represent the carbon) and green products like grass, weeds or garden scraps etc., (the nitrogen) and then add a little manure (fertilizer) and a few shovels dirt.
Next thoroughly wet the compost. You should repeat this process until your container is filled, making sure you keep it moist. From time to time, I suggest you take a temperature reading to make sure the composting process is working (the temperature should be rising).
If not, it’s most likely that you are not keeping it moist enough. It will ordinarily take about six months before you will have created some beautiful compost to add to your garden next year. You can also learn more about composting from consulting the internet. This is a must for any gardener.
Mycorrhizal
I believe this is one of the most important and valuable resources a gardener has available to them. It is miraculous! If I had not seen the results myself I would never have believed it. Although it is pricey, I highly recommend it.
The best source I have found is on the internet. This is a few of the results you can expect and without any doubt get: larger, more nutritious vegetable/fruit, healthier plants and improved survivability. I cannot say enough about this product. In summary; it will enhance your garden, increase water and nutrient uptake, promote vigorous plant growth and reduce transplant shock. And there is more, much more that remains unsaid.
Here are several of the most practical ways to use Mycorrhizal. Add about three tablespoons to three gallons of water and before you plant your vegetables soak each plant (still in container) in the solution until the plant is thoroughly soaked.
Before you do this you should have all you holes dug where you plan to bury them. Now carefully remove the plants from the containers and plant them. After you are through planting and if there is any solution left, sprinkle some around each of the plants. You will be amazed at the difference in size of your plants compared to those where you didn’t use Mycorrhizal. If you have any plants already in the ground, simply take a stick about the size of the pencil and drill holes around the plant about four inches deep and then add one to two teaspoons of Mycorrhizal per hole and then fill with water.
If you are about to plant a bush or tree thoroughly soak the roots in a container of water and add one to two tablespoons of Mycorrhizal to every 1-3 gallons of water. The results will absolutely amaze you. If your plants or trees are already planted you can use the same technique as was described above.
Since I do not have either the space or time, I highly recommend you do some research and discover for yourself the genesis of this truly amazing product. This is truly a miracle of nature.