Third annual Saint Lucia celebration set Dec. 14

EPHRAIM — The Third Annual Scandinavian celebration of Saint Lucia is returning with special music, program and an authentic Scandinavian Smorgasbord Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., in the Ephraim Co-Op Mercantile, 96 North Main. Tickets available at the co-op or call (435) 283-6654 between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information visit Ephraim Co-Op Mercantile Association on Facebook.
Saint Lucia, whose name Lucia refers to “light”, is celebrated on Saint Lucy’s Day, also called the Feast of Saint Lucy. It is a Christian feast day normally celebrated during Advent.
Saint Lucy was a third-century martyr under the Diocletianic Persecution, who according to legend brought “food and aid to Christians hiding in the catacombs” using a candle-lit wreath to “light her way and leave her hands free to carry as much food as possible.”
Her feast once coincided with the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year before calendar reforms, so her feast day has become a Christian festival of light. Falling within the Advent season, Saint Lucy’s Day is viewed as an event signaling the arrival of Christmastide, pointing to the arrival of the Light of Christ in the calendar, on Christmas Day.
Saint Lucy’s Day is celebrated most commonly in Scandinavia, with their long dark winters, where it is a major feast day, and in Italy, with each emphasizing a different aspect of the story.
In Scandinavia, where Saint Lucy is called Santa Lucia in Norwegian and Sankta Lucia in Swedish, she is represented as a lady in a white dress (a symbol of a Christian’s white baptismal robe) and red sash (symbolizing the blood of her martyrdom) with a crown or wreath of candles on her head.
In Norway, Sweden and Swedish-speaking regions of Finland, as songs are sung, girls dressed as Saint Lucy carry rolls and cookies in procession, which “symbolizes bringing the light of Christianity throughout world darkness.”
In both Protestant and Catholic churches, boys participate in the procession as well, playing different roles associated with Christmas. It is said that to vividly celebrate Saint Lucy’s Day will help one live the long winter days with enough light.