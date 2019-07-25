Three glorious days of lacing have passed again

FAIRVIEW — Lace Days has come and gone with its three-day flurry of bobbins, tatting, luscious lacework and so many other varieties. It was a dishful of old and young participants with a dash of many states and countries, all eager to share their knowledge with youth and each other.
The queen and originator of Fairview Lace Days, Nancy MacKay, was there with her adoring entourage of great-granddaughters at the Fairview Museum of History and Art to commence the first day of the event.
Nancy’s daughter, Alice MacKay, assists more and more while Nancy does her own work. Alice and the girls are learning to do lacework, hoping to someday achieve the quality of the Manti Temple lace on display in the museum.
Lace-making may be a dying art world-wide, but because of the efforts of people like Nancy and the Scandinavian descendants who populate much of Sanpete County, the art is flourishing here.
Those who keep missing Lace Days should mark it down on their calendar for next year. Watch for the three-day publicized event, typically a Monday through Wednesday, between July 4 and 24.