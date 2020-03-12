Three NSHS students place in state speech, debate competition

RICHFIELD — North Sanpete High School debate team found success this year as three students qualified for state at the regional debate tournament held February 29, at Richfield High School, then went on to place in the state competition.
After months of hard work and attending multiple speech and debate competitions around the state, the North Sanpete debate team was ready and competed at the region level.
Katelyn Hill, this year’s General Sterling Scholar for North Sanpete, and Serena Smith both placed third at region and qualified for state competition. Rory Anderson also found success by placing seventh and also qualified for state.
At state, Katelyn Hill and Serena Smith placed third and Rory Anderson placed fifth. The State Speech and Debate competition was held March 6-7, at Grand County High School, Moab.