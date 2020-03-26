Three seniors receive FFA state degrees

MT. PLEASANT — Three North Sanpete High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) members, Taner Jorgensen, Kaleb Curtis and Wyatt Farnsworth, have completed the requirements and earned their State FFA degree.
These three young men should have received their degrees during the State Degree ceremony next week at Southern Utah University, but due to the virus outbreak, the ceremony has been postponed with no rescheduled date as of now.
It’s been several years since the North Sanpete Chapter has had anyone receive this award. The State FFA Degree is awarded to FFA members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to the FFA Association. They must have previously earned their Chapter Degree for at least one year, been an active member for 2+ years, worked for a minimum of 500 excess hours out of class time to name a few of the requirements.
Taner Jorgensen is the son of Troy and Staci Jorgensen, Mt. Pleasant. He is a senior at North Sanpete High School and is currently the North Sanpete FFA Reporter. Kaleb Curtis is the son of Sam and Marcy Curtis, Mt. Pleasant. He is also a senior at North Sanpete High School. He is currently the North Sanpete FFA Chapter President.
Wyatt Farnsworth is the son of Kerry and Rachel Farnsworth, Fountain Green. He is the North Sanpete FFA Social Media Specialist and is also a senior.
These three young men have spent many hours bettering the FFA program at the high school. They work closely with their advisor, Kevin Allen, and have had many great experiences being a part of this great program.