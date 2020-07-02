(NAPSI)—Planning a move can be stressful, but planning a move in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic brings a new set of challenges. Stay safe and connected with some smart pre-move planning; here are some tips:
Follow Approved Protocols: If you can’t postpone your move, take extra precautions before moving in to ensure your new place is clean. Follow general disinfecting guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Among other surfaces, disinfect doors, door handles, bathrooms, kitchen appliances, countertops and — something many people don’t really think about — cabinet and door knobs as well as light switches.
Safely Stay Connected: New work-from-home protocols and online schooling mean reliable Internet connectivity is more important than ever. Prior to your move, SmartMove can connect you to your local provider and help arrange new Touchless Installs that let you safely connect your tech services yourself.
Cable companies deliver equipment with step-by-step activation information so you can set up your system on your own, or with support over the phone, online, through chat functionality or video tutorials. In most cases, no technician will need to enter your home.
Keep in Touch & Maintain Daily Routines: You may be staying in more, but don’t forget to take a break from unpacking boxes. Use your new online connection to find delivery services to help stock your pantry and fridge and refill prescriptions.
Your new house will feel more like home if you take time to watch your favorite shows, maintain your exercise program or explore online courses that can help you discover new talents or resume old hobbies. Don’t forget to connect with friends through group video chats or viewing parties — you can even take your friends and family on a virtual tour of your new place.