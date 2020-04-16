MT. PLEASANT — Historic Highway 89 in Mt. Pleasant is soon to be home to Track 89 North, a hotel/motel featuring rooms lovingly crafted from vintage rail cars. Anyone who travels Highway 89 in Mt. Pleasant on a regular basis surely has noticed the progress of the hotel as it sprung up from the 2.5-acre lot on Highway 89 just north of the Mt. Pleasant Fairgrounds. Tracks, wheels, the railroad cars and even a caboose, were brought to Mt. Pleasant, unloaded by crane and assembled on site. Now there are a total of 8 rail car hotel rooms and the caboose, with some of the cars coming from as far away as Montana.
David Grow, owner of Track 89 North, plans the grand opening of the hotel the week before Memorial Day. Presently three of the cars are finished, and another three along with the caboose will be completed in time for the grand opening. The remaining two cars are scheduled for completion sometime in 2021. If possible, Grow would like to add an additional three or four cars in the future.
Track 89 North contractor Bill Burgoyne is eager to point out the repurposed railroad trestle wood used for the deck on one of the cars, and the 1 ½” oak planks salva ged from a semi-trailer was used as the living room floor in another car. Burgoyne says the windows and doors of the cars are purposely positioned facing west, insulating them from any traffic noise. Each car has its own front deck facing the mountains with amazing views and sleeps two to four people. A kitchenette, living room, bedroom, full bathroom and ample closet space are in each unit. Craftsman details like beadboard paneling, tongue and groove vaulted ceilings and tile bathrooms are different in each rail car. Heating? Yup! Air conditioning? Yup! And views!
A three mile multi-use trail is being planned — looping around the Fairgrounds and the city property immediately adjoining Track 89 North. This, along with the Coffee Depot restaurant that sits on the corner, the adjoining Fairgrounds that are home to the rodeo on July 4th, and views of the Fourth of July fireworks unsurpassed by any in town make this a prime location. Proximity to the park, ball field, outdoor riding arena and restaurants, make Track 89 North perfect for family fun.
David Grow also owns Track 89 South, a rail car hotel in Big Rock Candy Mountain on the Sever River outside of Marysville, UT; which opened four years ago. David Grow is a native of Utah, hailing from the Provo area and now resides in Orem.